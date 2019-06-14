The Peoples Democratic Party has said it has shocking revelations to make to the world about the 2019 elections.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said this when he received the European Union Election Observation Mission on the 2019 elections in his office on Friday.

Secondus, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwunmi, said the PDP has lost confidence in the country’s electoral process.

According to a statement by Akinwonmi’s Personal Assistant, Agbetuyi Anthony, Secondus said despite the intervention by the international community, Nigeria’s electoral process has not improved.

The party lamented that what transpired in the 2019 polls was a mockery of democracy.

It accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of compromise and that the security agencies hijacked the process.

Secondus said the nation is moving towards a failed state because Nigeria’s democracy is driving towards despotic rule.

He said the party will make shocking revelations about what transpired in the recent general election.

He said since the judiciary is part of the electoral process, government should respect the rule of law.

The party warned that if the situation does not change, it is doubtful if the next generation of Nigerians will witness democracy.

The Head of the EU election observers, Maria Arena, said the European Union will continue to assist in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral process.

The visit to the leadership of the PDP was part of its consultation with stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the presentation of the EU’s report of its observation of the 2019 general election.

A comprehensive report and recommendations will be presented on Wednesday at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.