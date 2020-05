The Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Hon. Hashim Garba and Dr. Nato Dogara among others for anti-party activities.

Others suspended along with them were Dr. John Fulani, Lawal Imam Adamu, Ibrahim Lazuru and Ubale Salmanduna.

Their suspension became effective March 16, 2020.

They are also expected to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the party on a date and time to be announced soon.