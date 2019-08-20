The Bayelsa government has urged the delegates for the People Democratic Party primary to exhibit maturity and never allow themselves to be influenced by any aspirant.

The PDP primary is fixed to hold on September 3.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, gave the advice in Yenagoa on Tuesday in a statement issued to journalists.

According to Iworiso-Markson, the delegates should not allow themselves to be intimidated or wrongly influenced by any aspirant.

He said: “Go into the primary with your conscience to vote the right person.” The commissioner, also Head of Media and Publicity of the Restoration Governorship Primary Election Committee on PDP primary, assured the people of Bayelsa that the PDP governorship primary would be rancour -free.

He said that the PDP was working closely with the state Governor Seriake Dickson to put in place all that is required to have a seamless governorship primary that would produce a credible flagbearer of the party.

Iworiso-Markson urged the youth and aspirations to steer clear of disorder and warned that security agents would deal with anyone or group of persons that would attempt to disrupt the primary.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the peaceful conduct of the PDP primary would lead to a violent-free governorship election on November 16.

He added: “The PDP primary is very crucial to all members of the party and we are working hard to achieve a peaceful primary election.

“As a party, the PDP leadership has directed that all the delegates to be camped in different hotels.”