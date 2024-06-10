Pastor Ashimolowo brings multi-billion naira Makarios Water Place to Lagos

The Makarios Water Display Place, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State has been commissioned.

The project, a brainchild of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, was launched by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The water fountain, said to be the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, is indeed a sight to behold.

The event that was hosted by veteran comedian, Ali Baba, who engaged the guests with his jokes, had a lot of dignitaries in attendance, including two royal fathers, Lagos State Commissioner for Lands and industry stakeholders.

Speaking in his welcome address, Ashimolowo, the Founder of Kingsway International Christian Church, said the Makarios Water Place is his way of giving back to his country.

Having lived in the United Kingdom for four decades, the founder of Kings University, Ode-Omu, Osun State, said he saw a need in his home country and decided to fill it.

He mentioned that The Makarios Luxury Place is a multibillion naira project.

The project sits on an impressive 6,000 square meters with state-of-the-art water jets and pumps.

These systems, he said, are designed to provide a captivating experience with dancing water jets reaching heights of up to 20 meters, synchronised with LED lighting to create mesmerising nighttime spectacles.

The display also boasts 55 inches high dynamic fountain jets, low energy consumption and easy maintenance, ensuring a sustainable and long-lasting attraction.

Using a handy remote system, guests can enjoy a range of preprogrammed effects such as alternating dynamic displays and fixed-height fountains.

Because of the flexibility, Ashimolowo added, the experience can constantly change, meaning each visit will bring something fresh and interesting.

The Makarios development, which covers about 110 acres of land along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, includes over 834 residential units, ranging from terraces and flats to detached apartments accompanied by a host of world class amenities that includes an 8,106 square meter retail mall, a 1,500 square meter communal recreation space, fitness centres, restaurants and extensive green areas, all aiming to redefine urban living in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said in his speech that the project is not just about Lagos State, but the realisation of a dream, one that he is proud to be witnessing and to be a part of.

He also added that it is about doing things differently and the power of imagination.

The governor thanked Pastor Ashimolowo for his vision and assured him of Lagos State’s support going forward.

He added that the project is in line with positioning Lagos State in its place in the roll call of major cities.

Sanwo-Olu made a pledge to continue to make the state a safe, secure and an investment destination in tourism.

Guests at the event were treated to different mesmerising displays of the water fountain.

The Makarios place will be open to the public from June 15, 2024.