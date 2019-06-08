No fewer than sixty senators elected on the platform of the nAll Progressives Congress have openly endorsed the aspiration of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President of the ninth National Assembly.

Also, the only Young Peoples Party senator-elect, Ifeanyi Ubah, has endorsed Senator Lawan’s aspiration.

Unveiling the list, Lawan, with other senators-elect, expressed confidence of getting 35 votes from his colleagues elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party during the election on Tuesday when the ninth National Assembly will be inaugurated.