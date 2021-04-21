A first class traditional ruler in Osun State, the Olufon of Ifon-Orolu in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Almaroof Adekunle Magbagbeola, has died followinga brief illness.

Mourners gathered at the palace of the monarch on Tuesday evening, weeping and lamenting as they did described the death of the Oba as unfortunate.

At the time of filing these reports, the death of Oba Magbagbeola has not been announced officially to the public.

One of the elders in the town said traditional rites would be performed before his death would be announce in the next few days.

A source at the palace said necessary arrangements have been made to inform the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, about the death of the monarch and that this would be done discreetly.