The Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel of Ghana, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has said that the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will emerged president in 2021.

The prophesy was delivered by the preacher during the cross over service into 2021 on Thursday.

Gaisie said: “Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will become president.”

The prophet also said though the world will enjoy peace, a terrorist attack will take place in the United States of America.

He predicted: “The world will enjoy peace, but America will have a terrorist attack.”

On the outcome of the presidential election in Ghana, Gaisie said John Mahama will “sit in the office of the President”.

