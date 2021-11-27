Orji Kalu hails Atiku at 75

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Saturday in Abuja, acknowledged Abubakar’s contributions to nation’s building in various capacities.

The former governor of Abia said that the former vice-president contributed immensely to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

While joining the government and people of Adamawa to celebrate the statesman, Kalu wished Abubakar longer life in the service of humanity.

“I felicitate with former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

“Having served the nation in various positions, the former Vice-President has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The former Vice-President has carved a niche for himself in public service.

“As he attains this milestone, I pray to Allah to give him longer life in sound health.’’ Kalu said.