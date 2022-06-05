The All Progressives Congress has said that only elected delegates will vote at its upcoming presidential primaries for the 2023 polls.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, made this known in Abuja on Saturday to newsmen.

The position of the party comes after a Federal High Court in Kano ruled that statutory delegates are qualified to participate in the election.

Bur Adamu told newsmen that statutory delegates remain excluded from the APC presidential primaries.

He said: “We have served notice of appeal.

“The matter is in court.

“At the convention, statutory delegates are excluded.”