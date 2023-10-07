Ondo: APC stops impeachment of Deputy Governor, sets up reconciliation committee

The All Progressives Congress has inaugurated a reconciliation committee toward addressing the crisis rocking its Ondo State chapter, leading to the impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, performed the inauguration ceremony on Friday in Abuja.

Ganduje said: “Since the return of democracy in 1979, we have documented a number of disagreements between principals, governors and their deputies, leading to impeachment or resignation and to very uncomplimentary relationship.

“We are interested in ensuring a peaceful coexistence and a good working relationship between the state governor and his deputy.”

He said that this was the essence of the committee made up of people with vast experience and cognitive knowledge on the issues in the state.

“This is a solid team that is well qualified to look into this issue and give appropriate recommendations to the party’s leadership,” the APC National Chairman said.

He said the committee was expected to interface with all contending people in the state.

This, he added, was with a view to gathering facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo State Deputy Governor.

Ganduje said the committee was also to advice the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues leading to the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

He said the committee also had the mandate to make necessary recommendations on resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of its assignment.

Ganduje said” “The committee has one week after its inauguration to submit its recommendation.

“We already sent a message that all further actions and processes should stop on this issue.”

Responding, Alhaji Aminu Masari, the Chairman of the committee, assured that the committee would do its best to come up with lastings on Ondo State APC problems.

Masari said: “I had a privilege of working harmoniously with Ondo State Deputy Governor.

“We had no rancour or disagreement.

“Our relationship is still up to this moment.

“Our committee will look at issues dispassionately.

“We will put in the very best in working for the party and its members.

“We will work with it to achieve the objectives set for us.”

Other members of the committee include the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; Senator Jack Tilley Gyado; Senator Tanko Almakura; Martins Elechi; and Malam Mohammed Abubakar.

Aiyedatiwa had been at loggerheads with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.