Ondo 2024: I’m ready for any form of primary – Jimoh Ibrahim

Banji Okunomo, Director, Strategic Communication, Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Organisation, says the group is ready for any form of primary adopted by the All Progressives Congress for Ondo State governorship election.

The national leadership of APC on Wednesday announced the adoption of the direct mode in picking its flag bearer in the scheduled April 20 primary.

Okunomo told NAN in an interview on Thursday in Okitipupa that Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim had before now, “strategically prepared for either the direct or indirect primary mode”, by taking his campaign to the grassroots to fraternise with APC leaders and members.

According to him, Ibrahim possesses all the educational credentials, exposure, political goodwill, popularity, financial capacity, charisma and all other qualities, needed to emerge as the party’s flag bearer at the primary.

“We are not unhappy with the direct primary mode of the party’s primary, because we are ready for any. We have prepared well for it.

“Senator Ibrahim has strategically prepared for long, by reaching out to the grassroots, to familiarise himself with APC leaders and members, in the 203 wards in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“I have never seen Senator Ibrahim as an aspirant, but a candidate and an asset to APC, not liability. This is because he has all the educational credentials, exposures, political goodwill, financial capacity, charisma and all that is required to fly the party’s flag,” he said.

Okunomo urged all other aspirants to present clean records, in order not to bring themselves to unnecessary ridicule, through questionable records.

He also advised aspirants not to embark on campaign of calumny against one another, to avoid heating up the polity.

“Every aspirant must emulate my principal (Jimoh Ibrahim) who is just doing his own campaign without engaging in any form of campaign of calumny against anyone.

”He has in fact warned us not to engage in such act,” Okunomo said.