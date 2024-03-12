Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa expresses optimism to clinch APC’s ticket

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, on Tuesday, expressed optimism to clinch the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket during the party’s primary scheduled to hold on April 24.

Aiyedatiwa said this at his formal declaration of his intention to run for the governorship election in the state, scheduled for November 16.

The governor, who spoke at the APC secretariat in Akure, said his vision and mission for the state were greatly enriched, having served under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu between 2021 and 2023.

“My mission would focus on key developmental issues to alleviate poverty, banish hunger and make Ondo State self-sustaining.

“My development agenda is to emplace a State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS).

“Under SEEDS, we would harmonise all plans for economic development.

“The strategy of this mission is to birth policies aimed at wealth creation, employment generation, sustenance of high standard of living and consequently eradicate poverty among the people,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said he paraded a very rich

political credentials and vast experience in governance.

He added that the trajectory of his experiences in governance as former representative of the state on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, as deputy governor, acting governor, before becoming the governor.

“Today, I offer myself to lead, not to rule, to respect your wishes, not to dominate you, and to lead by example of humility, good character and empathy, which I have demonstrated in office since 2021.

“I remain the epitome of ‘Omoluabi’ that you have always trusted. I urge you to vote me as the candidate of our great party,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa later urged members of the party to entrust him with the party’s ticket and build the party together.

In his goodwill message at the event, Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, commended Aiyedatiwa for offering to serve the people of the state.

“Your dedication and commitment to serving the people of our state are commendable, and we are confident that your leadership will continue to bring progress and prosperity to Ondo State,” he said.