NPL: Pillars whip Bayelsa United + All Match Day 6 results

Kano Pillars Football Club of Kano on Wednesday defeated visiting Bayelsa United 3-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Football League Match Day 6 fixture.

The match, played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, was watched by a large number of spectators as usual.

The win gave the Kano side their third home victory of the season.

The home side could only break the deadlock in the 30th minute through Mubarak Sani with a long range shot.

The hosts sealed the win with second and third goal through Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, and substitute, Abba Adam, in the 50th and 81st minute of the game respectively.

Speaking after the match, Pillars coach, Abdul Maikaba, said the determination of the team as a whole to win helped to secure the victory.

Maikaba said: “We came back from our journey from our Match Day 5 fixture, where we lost to Rangers, we went back to the drawing board and worked out better strategies for future games.”

He said the team would prepare for their next game against Sporting Lagos in order to pick the maximum points.

Bayelsa United head coach, Diepreye Tiebowei, said the Kano team took their chances in the first and second half.

He commended his team for their efforts in spite of the fatigue.

Tiebowei called for the scrapping of midweek games in the NPFL due to the long hours they spend on travelling for away matches.

Kano Pillars now have nine points from six matches and will play their next game away to Sporting Lagos.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 6 results

Akwa United FC 1-0 Gombe United FC

Sunshine Stars FC 2-1 Abia Warriors FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 0-0 Enyimba International FC

Remo Stars FC 3-0 Shooting Stars FC

Plateau United FC 1-0 Katsina United FC

Kwara United FC 2-1 Sporting Lagos FC

Kano Pillars FC 3-0 Bayelsa United FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Rivers United FC

Match to be played on Thursday

Lobi Stars FC vs Rangers International FC

Match to be played on November 8

Doma United FC vs Bendel Insurance FC.