NLC: Why we suspended planned nationwide strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress has offered reasons why it suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday against the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

It offered the explanation in a communique issued after its National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

The communique was jointly signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The Congress said the strike was shelved in obedience to the ruling of the National Industrial Court, which restrained Labour from proceeding with the strike.

Justice O. Y. Anuwe issued the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion by the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and moved by Director, Civil Litigation, Federal Ministry of Justice, Maimuna Lami Shiru.

The said it also took the decision to suspend the planned strike to allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after the June 19 negotiation round with the Federal Government.

The communique said: “An emergency National Executive Council (NEC) of the Congress which was called to discuss the outcome of the Dialogue between the NLC and the Federal Government on the Petroleum Products Price hike after extensive deliberation observed that:

“Whereas the previous NEC-in-Session had ordered a nationwide withdrawal of Service and mass protest over the Petroleum Price hike by the federal government;

“Whereas the federal government was in breach of the 2023 Appropriation Act, the NLC will not encourage lawlessness on its part;

“Taking into account that the federal government has procured a Court injunction restraining Congress from proceeding with the proposed nationwide strike as the NEC-in-session had ordered to begin, Wednesday, the 7th of June, 2023;

“Recognising the willingness of government for continuous engagement through dialogue and to offer reasonable palliatives in due course to cushion the effect of its policies and some levels of understanding reached

“Considering the mood of the Socio-polity last elections and the need to pursue national stability and;

“Consequently, the NEC-in-session resolved as follows; to commend and applaud the diligence of the Congress’ leadership in carrying out the assignment given to it by NEC.

“To demonstrate to the federal government the need to comply with the Laws of the land especially as it concerns obedience to the rulings of the Courts and their brazen disregard to the 2023 Appropriation Act

“To therefore support and accept the decision of the leadership of Congress to suspend the proposed strike action in compliance with the flawed rulings of the NIC and also allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after the 19th June, 2023 negotiation round with the federal government

“To however register in strongest terms its disgust and disapproval with the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC) for its continuous weaponization of the instrument of Exparte injunction in favour of Government against the interests of Nigerian workers in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument.

“All Affiliates and State Councils of Congress are hereby directed to suspend further action and mobilisation until the outcome of the final negotiations.

“To commend all Affiliates and State Councils on their robust mobilisation towards a successful nation-wide strike action and to also remain vigilant in case there is a need to continue.”