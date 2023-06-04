Nigeria among 24 countries to sign MoU with Bulgaria news agency

Nigeria is among 24 countries in the world to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bulgarian news agency for the exchange of news.

This comes as it signed MoUs with Cote d’Ivoire’s and Spain’s news agencies in Kazanlak, central Bulgaria on Saturday.

The MoUs were signed in the course of the 18th World Meeting of Bulgarian Media, where journalists from 24 countries met in Kazanlak, Barry-Sana Oumou.

The Central Director of Cote d’Ivoire’s news agency, AIP, Cristina Ozaeta of Spain’s Agencia EFE, and Kiril Valchev, the Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency, signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

It will be recalled that the News Agency of Nigeria and BTA on June 14, 2022 signed an MoU that would see the two agencies engage in direct exchange of news content and information.

The 18th World Meeting of Bulgarian Media is taking place at a time the 120th Rose Festival is holding in Kazanlak.

The agreement BTA has just signed with the other news agencies provides for each agency to receive the other agency’s news services, including photographs and bulletins in English.

Both BTA and individual agencies are entitled to use the information received from the other in their news services.

In addition, each agency will provide the other partner with one article in English and a photograph each day about a significant event in its country.

Each partner agency will post the article in its distribution channels for free reading.

The agreement also provides for the option to exchange professional experience between journalists from the two agencies.

During the forum, BTA signed similar agreements with the following agencies: Iran’s IRNA, Algeria’s APS and Vietnam’s VNA.

So far, BTA has 24 such daily news exchange agreements with Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Cyprus, Croatia, Ghana, Greece, Israel, Italy and Montenegro.

Others are Kosovo, Lebanon, Liberia, Moldova, Mongolia, Nigeria, North Macedonia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and United Arab Emirates.