NDSF@15: Ekuwem, Odusote, Nwannenna, Adebayo, Uzor, others honoured

The immediate past Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, alongside the Chairperson, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Ibukun Odusote; Managing Director, Condata Systems Limited, Dr. Chris Nwannenna; Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo; Managing Director, Wizzyhub Technologies; and Francis Uzor led awardees at the inaugural DigitalSENSE Africa awards.

Other awardees included the Managing Director, Digital Realty Nigeria, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani; Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, Gbenga Sesan; and Managing Director, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, Muhammed Rudman.

Confirming this at the weekend, the Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media group, Sir Remmy Nweke, said recognition in the corporate category included Upland College, Digital Realty Nigeria, Welcome Centre Hotels and the Nigerian Communications Commission.

As said by him, Dr. Ekuwem emerged the DigitalSENSE Africa Broadband Advocate of the decade; Odusote was acknowledged as DigitalSENSE Africa Empowerment Advocate of the decade; Dr. Nwannenna as DigitalSENSE Africa IG4D Advocate of the decade; Engr. Adebayo was honoured as DigitalSENSE Africa Telecoms Advocate of the decade; and Rudman was named the DigitalSENSE Africa Internet Personality of the decade.

Also, Nnamani emerged as the DigitalSENSE Africa Connectivity Enabler of the decade; Uzor was honoured as DigitalSENSE Africa IG4D Ambassador of the decade; Sesan came top as DigitalSENSE Africa IG4D Influencer of the decade, while honour was bestowed on the Chairman, NDSF@15, Edetaen Ojo, as the DigitalSENSE Africa Freedom of Information Champion of the decade.

Dr. Ekuwem, Nweke said, was represented at NDSF@15 by the Chief Technical Officer, Teledom Group, Engr. Joseph Enyia.

Odusote and Rudman were represented by the President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Sola Akinsanya, while the legal adviser to DNS WomenNG, Amaka Onumonu, and Peculiar Showale stood in for Nnamani and Sesan respectively.

In the corporate category, Nweke said the Nigerian Communications Commission emerged DigitalSENSE Africa Telecoms Regulator of the Decade; Digital Realty Nigeria (formerly Medallion) was named the DigitalSENSE Africa Data Centre of the decade; Upland College came forth as DigitalSENSE Africa Most Supporting School of the Decade; and Welcome Center Hotels went home with the DigitalSENSE Africa Valuable Partner of the Decade.

He also said that the recognitions were part of the agenda to mark the 15th year of hosting the Nigeria DigitalSENSE forum on Internet Governance for Development, with the theme: “IG4D: Innovative Digital Economy & Safer Civic Space in Nigeria.”

According to Nweke, NDSF@15, held at the prestigious Welcome Center Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos, attracted civil societies, non-state actors, community based organisations, youth, students, media, men and women as well as internet and telecommunications enthusiasts in the country.

A panel session anchored by Nweke had speakers made up of seasoned industry experts, including Ojo, Adebayo, Sesan, and Data Protection Officer, Upperlink Limited, Francisca Iloezumma.

The open mic session was sponsored by the Domain Name System Women Foundation in Nigeria (DNS WomenNG).

Nweke recalled that in 2009, the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development made a debut at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos and ever since has remained firm in rallying stakeholders to take discourse on internet access, openness, affordability, connectivity and ICT infrastructure among others.

He said: “These awards are our own ways of appreciating both individual and corporate support over the years.

“It has not been easy but with God by our side and support of most of these persons and organisations in deepening and sustaining our contribution on Internet penetration, improving access, affordability, technological adaptation that bring forth digital sense in Nigeria.

“So, here we are today.”

NDSF series on IG4D, powered by ITREALMS Media group, is hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers in collaboration with relevant stakeholders not limited to Internet Society, Nigeria chapter, Nigerian Communications Commission, Digital Realty Nigeria, NNPC Limited, NLNG and Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria among others.