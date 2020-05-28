Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move to a new club, with Manchester United and Chelsea suggested as interested parties, but says he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian international has excelled this term holding fort in the centre of the pack.

He said manager Brendan Rodgers has been a key figure in his development.

Usually employed as the ball-winning protector behind a free-flowing, attack-minded quartet, including James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, Ndidi has been critical to maintaining balance in the team and his absence through injury in early 2020 coincided with a poor run of form for the team.

Without Ndidi, Leicester lost four and drew two of the six matches he was unable to start in, before returning to winning ways against Aston Villa when he returned just before Premier League football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leicester sit third in the table and Ndidi says he is only focused on continuing to improve at the club.

“We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here,” he told ESPN. “I still have a contract with Leicester. I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.”

Leaving nobody in any doubt as to the reasons for the Foxes’ upturn in fortunes, Ndidi credits his manager for a meticulous and inclusive approach to coaching.

“No disrespect to other managers but kudos to Brendan Rodgers. He has done a lot of work on me. I remember the Chelsea game when (Mason) Mount took the ball from me and scored? That day made me a better player.

“The manager and the staff spoke to me. They made me understand what to do better and made me take it as a habit to do certain things. But he encouraged me to continue to play my game.

“The fact that he trusts and tries to improve the players is one thing.

“It is very difficult for a manager to come in and then dedicate himself to improving players, getting regular one on one meetings with players to help them make improvements.

“This is professional football, some teams won’t have that time for you to do all that. Everybody just focused on the business, they’re paying you for it and expect you to do the work. But Rodgers is different, very different.”

Ndidi has played 23 times in the league in 2019/20, suffering defeat in games he started only against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

He joined from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 and has quickly become one of the league’s most consistent defensive midfielders.