Napoli consider release clause in Osimhen deal

Victor Osimhen is edging close to signing a new contract with Napoli, which could include a release clause.
The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the hottest topics in the summer transfer window following his incredible season in Campania.
Osimhen played a crucial role in Napoli’s Scudetto success, scoring 26 goals in 32 league games, and his work attracted the attention of multiple clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Gazzetta dello Sport detailed how Napoli are pushing to tie down Osimhen to a new long-term contract, extending his stay in the Campania capital from 2025 to 2027.
The Nigerian would be given a significant raise, from €4.5m net to €7m net per season, and a release clause could be included in his contract – worth around €100-120m.
Bayern Munich have seemingly moved away from Osimhen, instead focusing their efforts on Tottenham’s Harry Kane, but PSG could reignite their interest should Kylian Mbappe be sold.
