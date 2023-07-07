Napoli consider release clause in Osimhen deal

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email 828 Victor Osimhen is edging close to signing a new contract with Napoli, which could include a release clause. The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the hottest topics in the summer transfer window following his incredible season in Campania. Osimhen played a crucial role in Napoli’s Scudetto success, scoring 26 goals in 32 league games, and his work attracted the attention of multiple clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Gazzetta dello Sport detailed how Napoli are pushing to tie down Osimhen to a new long-term contract, extending his stay in the Campania capital from 2025 to 2027. The Nigerian would be given a significant raise, from €4.5m net to €7m net per season, and a release clause could be included in his contract – worth around €100-120m. Bayern Munich have seemingly moved away from Osimhen, instead focusing their efforts on Tottenham’s Harry Kane, but PSG could reignite their interest should Kylian Mbappe be sold. Bayern Munich Campania Napoli Victor Osimhen