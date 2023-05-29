Bayern Munich men, women celebrate Bundesliga titles

Bayern Munich’s men’s and women’s teams celebrated their 2022/2023 Bundesliga titles as per tradition at the city’s Marienplatz on Sunday.

The women hammered relegated Turbine Potsdam 11-1 on Sunday in the season finale to rack up a fifth German championship.

This came a day after the men had snatched the title from Borussia Dortmund for an 11th straight championship.

Fans were invited to arrive at Munich’s main square earlier than usual to watch the women’s game on big screens.

Buses were also put on between the Bayern Campus where the women’s game took place and Marienplatz.

Forward Klara Bühl said: “It was a season of hard work. It’s been indescribable.”

The two teams later appeared on the city hall balcony to loud acclaim.

The men wore lederhosen and the women dirndls, both traditional Bavarian dress.

“Congratulations! See you next year,” Munich’s lord mayor Dieter Reiter shouted.

Oliver Kahn was one notable absentee following his sacking as club chief executive after a roller-coaster season for the men.

This saw quarter-final exits from the UEFA Champions League and German Cup.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was at the celebration after he accepted his firing more calmly than Kahn.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller also said: “We are incredibly happy that this all fell into place and now we can feel the emotions together in red and white.”

In 2015 and 2016, the Bayern Munich men’s and women’s teams also stood together on the balcony with their respective trophies to celebrate with fans.

In 2021, both teams also won the title, but the joint party had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The men’s team had a private party with families, friends, Bayern Munich staff and officials after they returned to Munich on Saturday after the last-gasp 2-1 win at Cologne.

The victory clinched a 33rd German championship after previous leaders Borussia Dortmund could only draw 2-2 at home to Mainz.

“There is no better morning, than the morning after you have won the title,” said Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, celebrating his first Bundesliga championship having previously coached Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

