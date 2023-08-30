Naira loses against Dollar at investors, exporters window

The Naira depreciated against the Dollar on Tuesday as it exchanged at N775.34 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Nigerian currency lost by 0.42 percent compared to the N772.12 it exchanged for the Dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N769.66 to the Dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the Dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N775.34.

The Naira sold for as low as N701 to the Dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $71.32 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.