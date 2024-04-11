NAFDAC raises alert on sale of counterfeit Tandak injection

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control has raised the alert over the sale of counterfeit Tandak injection 1.5g powder and water for injection, manufactured by Intracin Pharmaceuticals PVT. LTD C-1, B-53, G.I.D.C Estate, Nadiad- 387001, Gujarat, India.

The agency raised the alert on its website, adding that the counterfeit product was discovered in Gombe State.

It said it was reported to it by Marcson Healthcare Limited, the Marketing Authorisation Holder.

NAFDAC wrote: “Tandak injection of 1.5g powder is a co-formulation of Ceftriaxone 1000mg and Sulbactam 500mg.

“It is prescribed for use in the treatment of various types of bacterial infections.

“It fights against the microorganisms by preventing their growth and further spread of the infection.

“Ceftriaxone+Sulbactam 1000mg/500mg injection should only be administered under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

“The illegal marketing of counterfeit medicines poses a risk to the health of people, since by not complying with the regulatory provisions, the safety, quality, and efficacy of the products are not guaranteed.”

The differences between the original brand and the counterfeit brand are as follows:

S/N ORIGINAL COUNTERFEIT BN: 23P24 BN: 22P21 1 Manufacturing: 08/2023 Manufacturing: 05/2022 2 Expiration date: 07/2025 Expiration date: 08/2026 3 Manuf. by Intracin Pharmaceuticals PVT. LTD Manuf. by Intracin Pharmaceuticals PVT. LTD 4 Hologram on primary carton Not included 5 A mobile authentication service label is present It is photocopied/scanned 6 The cap on the vial is green The Cap on the vial is white 7 The leaflet insert is present The leaflet insert is missing 8 The logo of the exporter is Prime Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd The logo of the exporter is wrong and not consistent

NAFDAC has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the counterfeit products within the zones and states.

It said: “Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the counterfeit products.

“All medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers.

“The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

“Similarly, healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of medicinal products or devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.