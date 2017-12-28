Murder: Monarch, five others remanded in prison

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Obasoyin Ganiyu, 50, and five other persons be remanded in prison over alleged conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

The other accused persons are Ajewole Sunday, 25; Adetowoju Bode, 27; Kayode Michael, 31; Olowolafe Tola, 32; and Aluko Taiwo, 32.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that the accused were arraigned on a remand order request filed by the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, who was also present at the court’s proceedings.

The remand order form with registration number MAD/181fk/17 alleged that the accused persons committed the offences of conspiracy, attempted murder of Ayodele Osanyinbola and murder of Kolade Adefemi.

The offences are punishable under Sections 324, 320 (1) and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The offences were said to have been committed within Ado Ekiti Magisterial District on Monday.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Okunade Johnson, urged the court to remand the accused persons in prison pending receipt of legal advice from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution.

The DPP, Gbemiga Adaramola, also attended the court’s proceedings.

The plea of the accused persons were not taken, while their counsel, Ademola Adeyemi, pleaded with the court to consider the nature of the case and admit his clients to bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application and pleaded with the court to grant the remand order request.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye refused the bail application and ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison pending the issuance of legal advice on the case.

The case was adjourned till January 8 for mention.