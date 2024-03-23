Mohbad: Why his father is fighting Omowunmi — Late musician’s mum

Abosede, the mother of Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has revealed why his father, Joseph Aloba, is at war with his wife Omowunmi.

Abosede made the revelation in an interview she granted Saturday PUNCH following the spat between the duo.

Omowunmi and Joseph had been at loggerheads since Mohbad died, with the father insisting on a DNA for the only son the couple had, Liam.

Abosede told Saturday PUNCH: “What made Mohbad’s father upset started during Liam’s christening. He said they should have the ceremony in his house.

“But, I insisted that it should take place in Mohbad’s house.

“Mohbad actually told me not to get involved with what Omowumi and his father were fighting about, and that if I was upset, I should carry my bag and leave.

“I reported Omowunmi’s mum to Mohbad, as she was abusing Joseph.

“And, I left.

Also Read

“Mohbad told me: ‘Mum, I cannot do what my dad asked me to do for you. But, I don’t want you to be supporting him, because I know the truth. He does not want me to do anything for you.’

“The major reason Joseph is having issues with Mohbad’s wife is because of my late son’s money and properties.”