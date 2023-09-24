One of the closest musical acts to Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda, has eulogised the late musician.

Bella Shmurda paid his tribute at a candlelight procession and night of tributes held for Mohbad in Ontario, Canada.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, the candlelight procession and night of tributes was organised for Mohbad, also known as Imole, by Nigerians resident in Canada.

The Eagle Online had reported that the event was scheduled for 4pm on Saturday at Emery Collegiate Institute at 3395 Western Road, North York M9M 2V9, Ontario, with participants expected to turn up in all white attires.

Speaking at the event, Bella Shmurda said the first reaction of his mum when he spoke with her on the death of Moohbad was for him not to return to Nigeria immediately.

The artist, who started with a thank you message to those present, said: “I want to say thanks to everybody for coming out for this.

“God bless all of us and as Yorubas will say: ‘A o ni fi iru e san fun’ra wa (We won’t use such occasion as this to repay ourselves).’

“This person is my brother, my guy, he’s my best friend.

“It’s so sad when I left Nigeria like two days, three days later that I got a call that yo, Mohbad is dead, it was so funny.

“Even my mum had to call me, like: ‘Bella ma tio wa ile o. She duro o (Bella, don’t come home yet o. Just stay there).’

“But I understand what she’s saying.

“RIP Mohbad.

“God bless you wherever you are, even in your grave.

“I don’t know what to say.

“Just thank you everybody for coming.

“And justice for Mohbad.”

The crowd roared: “Justice for Mohbad.”

Bella Shmurda’s emotional speech at the candle light procession for Mohbad in Canada #Justice4Mohbad | AUTOPSY | Bella Shmurda | The Black Book pic.twitter.com/v1Qog2TptY — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 24, 2023