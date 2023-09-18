MohBad: Iyabo Ojo plans to hold peaceful protest over artiste’s death

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has joined other aggrieved Nigerians to protest the controversial death of fast-rising singer, MohBad. Taking to her verified Instagram account via her Instagram Live, the actress noted that during this week a peaceful protest would be held over the death of the singer.

She further called on parents and youths to join her in the protest on a date that would soon be announced. In the video she posted, the thespian said, “We are sending a letter to all the respectable offices and also to international bodies. We are coming there. We are not coming to fight but we are coming to your office so that you can understand that we need justice.

“So, we are going to do a peaceful rally. We are going to come to your office either on Tuesday or Wednesday. I would get back to the general public on that.”

Switching to the Yoruba language the actress called on parents to join the peaceful protest saying, “All parents — both male and female — who are pained by this incident, all the young ones who are truly pained by the death of MohBad, we would pick a date. We are marching to their office because we need justice. It is a peaceful protest and our constitution gives us a right to protest.”