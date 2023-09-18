EKEDC gets ISO 27001 Certification in Information Security Management System 

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Nigeria’s leading utility company, has attained another milestone with the conferment of internationally recognized certification in Information Security Management System, ISO 27001:2013.

The ISO 27001 certification is the global standard for information security management systems that ensures that organizations keep information assets secure by building an information security infrastructure against loss, damage, theft, and other threats to information assets.

Reacting during the certification presentation ceremony, Managing Director/CEO of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, said the Company is thrilled to receive the certification after a rigorous audit process by internationally certified auditors based in India, Syndicate of International System Certifications (SIS Cert.) in conjunction with Leitung Gate Limited, who provided all the needed support. She added that it is a testament to the Company’s commitment to the highest security, ethical and professional standards.

She added, “It is quite remarkable that we can achieve this after a meticulous exercise by the certifying body. I am particularly pleased with my team’s support throughout the audit process. I also want to appreciate the special workgroup and champions who saw this through. I am humbled to lead this great group of dedicated and talented individuals.”

The Chief Information Officer of EKEDC, JP Attueyi, also disclosed that the certification is awarded to organizations that have implemented a framework of policies and procedures that systematically manage and protect sensitive data. He further expressed the Company’s dedication to attaining the best-in-class certifications and implementing global best practices in all areas of its business.

He said, “As technology advances, it is essential that we provide appropriate security for all information entrusted to us by our esteemed customers and other stakeholders. I want to reassure all our customers, partners and other stakeholders that the information we gather is treated with utmost confidentiality in accordance with the ISO 27001 standards.”

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) was established as an offshoot of the privatization of the Nigerian Electricity Distribution Industry (NESI) and the unbundling of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in November 2013 with the sole responsibility of distributing electricity to the Southern parts of Lagos and Agbara in Ogun state.

Widely acknowledged for its customer-centric approach, EKEDC is a leader in technology, customer experience and service excellence and boasts of excellent performances in the electricity distribution space as it ranks top of the overall ranking by the electricity market regulator, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).