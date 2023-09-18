No coup attempt in Congo Brazzaville— Minister

The Congolese Government has quashed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso.

Thierry Moungalla, the country’s Minister of Information, spoke via a tweet on the X platform, formerly Tweeter on Sunday.

Earlier, some social media accounts and news reports claimed a coup attempt was underway in the country as the president was away attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

While the reports said the identities of the coup plotters were unknown, they suggested that the commander of the presidential guard had a role to play in the attempted takeover.

Moungalla, however, described the reports as fake.

According to him, fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at #Brazzaville.

“The Government denies this fake news,” the minister tweeted