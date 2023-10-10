Man, 20, in court for allegedly abducting 15-year-old girl

The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, Adeleke Temitope, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of unlawful abduction.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 30 in Ikere-Ekiti.

ALSO READ:

NDDC, NLNG sign pact to maximise impact of development in Niger-Delta

Police arraign petrol station manager over alleged N12.9m theft

Four Nasarawa varsity students abducted

Adeniyi said that the defendant unlawfully abducted one Adeyemi Ayomide, a 15-year-old girl, against her will.

The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 275 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Benjamin Aladesuyi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till November 22 for hearing.