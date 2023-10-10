Police arraign petrol station manager over alleged N12.9m theft

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 29-year-old petrol station manager, Anuoluwapo Amidu, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N12,943,717 from a filling station, Jamodam Oil and Gas.

The defendant, whose residential address is unknown, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2022 and 2023 at NNPC Filing Station, Km. 23, Lagos-Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant stole the sum of N12,943,717.06, property of Jamodam Oil and Gas.

He said that Amidu was removing the money from the daily sales from 2022 till August 2023 when he was caught by the management of the filling station.

Okuoimose said that the defendant was arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said N1m out of the money must be deposited in an account with the registrar, while the two sureties must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 12.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 24 for mention.