Libya’s navy blames German rescue ship for death of 26 Nigerian migrants

Libya’s navy and German non-profit organization Sea Watch are trading accusations of responsibility in the deaths of five migrants off Libya during a chaotic rescue operation.

Libyan Navy spokesman, Ayoub Qasim, said on Tuesday that Sea Watch’s intervention in an operation the previous day “caused chaos and confusion”.

Sea Watch, which operates search-and-rescue boats in the Mediterranean, “rejected instructions by the coastguard to leave the area, causing the deaths of a number of migrants who were trying to reach the organization’s ship”.

On Monday, Sea Watch claimed its rescue operation had been disturbed by the Libyans.

“The Libyan Coastguard approached the [migrant] boat as well [as us] and took over people from aboard the boat, however beating and threatening them,” Sea Watch said in a statement.

The German organisation said the Libyans’ brusque actions caused panic, and several refugees fell overboard.

The organisation said an Italian Navy helicopter intervened to calm the Libyans down.

Qasim said that a French naval vessel was present, but did not interfere to help, while a helicopter affiliated with the Libyan Navy dropped rubber boats to help rescue the migrants.

The coastguard saved 47 people, including 30 women and a child.

He added: “Unfortunately, Sea Watch III interfered with the coastguard’s work, hampering the efforts of the patrol’s crew to rescue all migrants and retrieve the dead bodies.”

Twenty-six Nigerian women were part of those that died.