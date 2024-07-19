Leny Yoro signs five-year Man United deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Leny Yoro.

Leny Yoro has officially become a Manchester United player following a transfer from French side Lille.

The 18-year-old defender was the subject of interest from Real Madrid, but he has opted to sign a five-year contract at United after completing his medical examinations.

To United’s credit, there was no real saga to this deal, despite what Fabrizio Romano stated when clarifying that the deal has now been done.

The Reds have operated shrewdly in the transfer market by getting their deals done quickly.

Romano added that Lille and United have been exchanging documents throughout the day.

