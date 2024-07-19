Aubameyang joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Al Qadsiah, the promoted Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday.

Aubameyang, who is 35, is the latest high-profile name in European football to join the Khobar-based club.

This is coming after former Real Madrid defender Nacho and former Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels.

Also Read:

Gabon international Aubameyang, who won a LaLiga title at Barcelona, the German Cup at Borussia Dortmund and the FA Cup at Arsenal, played 34 Ligue 1 matches after joining Marseille last season, scoring 17 goals.

Post Views: 0