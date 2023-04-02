Leaked tape: Plot to make Nigerians forget Tinubu’s drug case – Coalition

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, a socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has said it was alarmed over the ‘manufactured fake’ audio tape of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, (aka Winners Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo circulated by the supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It said such frivolous and fake audio tape is the “handiwork of desperate politicians like Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode who know that their master Bola Tinubu has lost out owing to overwhelming drug case hanging on his neck.

“They suddenly manufactured this fake audio tape in order to change the topic of their master’s drug case and election rigging which they know is a solid evidence against them.

“It is very unfortunate that the likes of FFK and Keyamo will go as far as insulting the integrity of a revered man of God like Bishop David Oyedepo and a man of integrity like Mr Peter Obi just to score cheap political points.

“Mr Peter Obi has never campaigned with religion or ethnicity but has always engaged Nigerians on issue-based campaigns during the electioneering period before the elections. We know who Bishop Oyedepo and Peter Obi are, and they will never be involved in such kind of discussions, you people have failed woefully on this evil cheap political propaganda.

“We know vividly that you people manufactured this fake audio tape to divert attention of Nigerians from the drug case of your master Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigerians are wiser and can never be deceived by such cheap false propaganda.”

“It is very unfortunate that the likes of FFK and Keyamo, because of their stomach, want to cause disaffection between Christians and Muslims. We warn them to desist from such evil practice else God himself will visit them with his anger for lying against a Man of God.

“We call on Nigerians to ignore the antics of enemies of our democracy and our nation who want to destroy the peace in the country because of their own selfish political benefits.

“Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode are boot lickers and they will stop at nothing just to have an opportunity of licking the boot of their follow humans. Too shameful!

“A group of criminals who used fake Bishops to endorse their candidacy can go to any length. Forgeries and fake news are their stock in trade, we are not surprised that they came up with another forgery. Enough said!”