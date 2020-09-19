The Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Authority, Ibrahim Odumboni, has launched the the first recycling plant in Badagry and promised to assist as well as expand the project.

Odumboni disclosed this during the official commissioning of JaniRak Recyclers, a waste recycling plant located in Badagry.

The first recycling plant was funded by an NGO, Real Act of Kindness, in collaboration with Green Janitor Sustainable Initiative in Badagry.

The LAWMA Managing Director said the commissioning of the plant would open door for more independent operators to come into recycling business.

Odumboni said: “As we progress with the need for us to recycle in Lagos, the major challenge we have is that we have two major off takers.

“But now that we are having JaniRak around, definitely it is giving me confidence that this has opened the door for the new move for others to come.

“It is a very big progress that is being made here today.

“For Badagry residents, be rest assured that these plastic bottles you have on the table today will not be around in 450 years.

“Because each of these plastic bottles takes 450 years to decay and if nothing is done to them, they will outlive us, our generation and before we know, outnumber us.

“What we are doing today has clearly show to me that Badagry has taken a step towards a sustainable and cleaner environment.”

He commended the founder of RAK Development Foundation, Mobolaji Ogunlende, for investing into the project.

Odumboni assured the people of Badagry that the town is in their plan to develop.

The Managing Director said the authority would assist them in terms of expanding and making it a programme that would benefit all and sundry.

He commended traditional rulers, Muslim and Christian leaders for supporting Ogunlende and the project to succeed.

Speaking, Ogunlende said investing in the plant was part of developing his immediate environment.

He said he was impressed when the initiator of the project came to him for establishment of the plant.

Ogunlende said he discovered that it would help in job creation and also promote cleaner environment and that was why he invested in it.

He said: “With this, we are trying to create employment opportunity for the youths and at the same time cleaning the environment.

“This will definitely change the face of our community.

“We are inspiring change and we are going to empower generation with this project.”

Ogunlende urged well-meaning people of Badagry to assist his organisation in order to impact positively on the people, adding that he could not do it alone.

Abdul-Salam Ashade, the Executive Director, Green Janitor Sustainable Initiative, said the journey started in 2010, but turned a new dimension in 2019 with the launching of: “Pick the Plastic Project.”

Ashade, the initiator of the project, said he had a vision towards empowering the youths through waste management in Badagry.

Ashade said the vision became reality through the RAK Founder, who provided the support and capacity needed for the recycling plant in the city.

He said his initiative had collaborated with RAK Development Foundation to establish JaniRak Recyclers to help address the issue of indiscriminate plastic waste disposal.

The Chairman, Badagry West LCDA, Joseph Gbenu, who represented the three Chairmen of the area, said the recycling plant was a challenge to all government in the area.

Gbenu commended them for putting up such a laudable project to turn waste to wealth.

The Royal Father of the Day, Oba Idris Kosoko, the Oniworo of Iworoland in Badagry, promised to ensure a conducive environment for commencement of the plant.

Kosoko said he was delighted as the management of LAWMA has promised to assist in training the staff.