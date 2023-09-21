LASTMA rescues two schoolchildren, mother, driver in Ajah accident

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday rescued a woman with her two children going to school and the driver of a Sienna bus involved in an accident around Ajah area of Lagos



The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed this in a statement.



Taofiq said Odumbo Ekundayo ‘Bravo ‘ (Zone 14) confirmed that the accident which involved a Fiat Pick-up company van (SMK 297 GD) and a Sienna bus (LSR 105 HW) occurred early in the morning (7:30am) at Salau junction after Jakande 1st gate inward Chisco along Lekki-Ajah Expressway,



Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was as a result of speeding which resulted in loss of control.



Ekundayo confirmed further that all rescued four victims were rushed to a nearby Hospital by the husband of the rescued woman after he was contacted with the help of LASTMA officials at the accident scene.

He disclosed that the two vehicles involved in the accident were handed over to Policemen from Ilasan Police Station by Jakande along Lekki-Ajah Expressway who were equally at the accident scene.



The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba however called on drivers (private and commercial) to always minimize their speed whenever they are driving on the expressway.