Lagos Traffic Radio set to unveil ‘Live camera update project

Lagos Traffic Radio, 96.1 FM is set to unveil a new initiative tagged “Live Camera Update Project” (LCU).

This is part of its vision and determination to ensure accurate traffic information and travel advisories to millions of residents in Lagos, the Centre of aquatic splendor.

According to a statement signed by the station’s General Manager, Tayo Akanle, the ‘Live Camera Update Project’ would boost traffic reportage and update including travel advisories by providing real time traffic information for the motoring public and commuters within and outside the state.

The General Manager further stated that the initiative is in sync in keeping with current realities and dynamism of a society like ours of which the deployment of new technology and innovations are components that will not only make the station more relevant but also serve its purpose.

He said that the latency of traffic updates for instance, delay in getting updates to commuters and motoring public, the ever-dynamic traffic situation around the metropolis and inaccurate description of traffic situation by Traffic Managers and other stakeholders were major challenges which this technology-based innovative solution would resolve.

According to him, “the project which is in partnership with the State’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology was achieved through the Live Feeds from the Lagos Smart City Project, which includes the CCTV cameras installed on different roads in Lagos.” “It allows access to these feeds directly from the studios while translating them into real-time traffic information for commuters and motorists in Lagos and beyond”.

The process of connection, he further stated, entails an initial site survey, laying of fiber cables to connect the Station’s studios, termination and configuration of connection to Data Centre, software installation and testing, and staff training among others.

Akanle averred that the station from inception, has been partnering with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, whose officers are often referred to as “Traffic Managers” collate traffic information, while the station uses the power of radio to communicate to the public, who in turn, uses such information to plan their journey accordingly.

This effort is also complimented by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, TRACE Monitors in neighboring Ogun state and motorists who also supply traffic information using the ‘Eyewitness Report Strategy’.

According to him, “As part of its operational reforms towards finding solution to traffic congestion in the state, the Station birthed its “Motorbike Live Report” in which trained Motorbike Live Reporters give prompt and adequate information live from incident scenes across the Metropolis. This initiative which focused mainly on incident induced traffic by providing on-the-spot traffic information to commuters/motorists, has afforded the station, since 2020, the opportunity of providing live reports from about 1,250 incident scenes from different locations in Lagos”.

The General Manager noted that the Station also explored new vistas of opportunities in a bid to expand the horizon for her teeming audience and reflect the Traffic Management and Transportation “T” pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S PLUS agenda by introducing the provision of live reports from the waterways to encourage Lagos residents to embrace water transportation to further decongest the roads.

He said, “the Station also collaborates with the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to give train schedules, and presently, gives update and schedules for the State-owned Blue line rail, with the intention to bring onboard the Red line as soon as it commences operations”.

Akanle hinted that, “the Station also provides information on Flight schedules for local travellers to plan their journey, as well as Shipping Position on the number of Ships berthing at the Ports’’, “adding that due to the current realities, the station has also moved from the initial provision of 15 minutes interval for traffic updates to 10 minutes”. According to him, “this and other quality contents, being aired on the station, has led to an increase of about 800,000 daily listeners to about 2 million in 2023”.

“Today, one thing that is very clear is that Lagos Traffic Radio is optimally responding to the challenges of traffic management in the State by effectively communicating traffic information to the people. With the radio, commuters and motorists are empowered with the needed information about the roads within the different axis of Lagos at any point in time and do not have to doze off and wake up minutes later, when alternative routes exist” he said.

He further stressed on the significant of the continuous increase in the station’s online audience base through leveraging technology, especially the New Media, which has enabled the creation of multiple platforms for traffic information and a wider reach for the dissemination government information.

This, according to him, was achieved by re- invigorating and re-energizing the official social media platforms through the application of tried–and-tested social media strategies and home-grown initiatives, pointing out that this has greatly provided the much-needed leap in the audience on these platforms as shown below:

SOCIAL MEDIA 2019 2023 FACEBOOK 4,000 Likes 76,000 Likes X (formerly Twitter) 15,000 Followers 56,000 Followers

Additionally, the technology of live streaming has also been embraced in all the Station’s programmes, thus giving its online audience a new experience as they can now view their favorite programmes and presenters through live video from the studio.

The General Manager, however, hinted that Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State will be the Special Guest of Honor at the official inauguration of the Live Camera Update Project scheduled to hold on Thursday, 19th October 2023 at the Radio House, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, while the Honorable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso is the Chief Host.