The campaign team of Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu got a major boost at the weekend as two former Chairmen of the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Fred Edoreh and Niyi Oyeleke, and the incumbent, Debo Oshundun, endorsed the candidature of the versatile broadcaster in her quest to become the Vice Chairman of the noble association.

The Lagos SWAN election will hold on March 26.

The positions to be contested include Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary and Internal Auditor.

Edoreh during a social media post declared that Tobe-Chukwu, also known as Tobex, who is also the Media Officer of the Nigeria Women National soccer team, Super Falcons, is a perfect candidate for the position considering her integrity, commitment and experience.

“Tobex comes with passion and commitment to SWAN as demonstrated through her involvement in various Lagos SWAN activities, including serving in the last Electoral Committee as well as in SWAN Cup sometimes,” Edoreh posted on a WhatApp group: Sports Journalist Forum.

“She also comes with some experience in administration and organisation of football, and therefore capable.”

Similarly, Oyeleke, formerly of NTA and Supersport, added: “Tobex, we are solidly behind you, go and make us proud,” while Osundun believes her coming on board will galvanise the association into greater height.

Tobe-Chukwu was a former footballer herself, having played for clubs like Hamza Queens, Flamming Flamingos and Ibom Angels before pursuing her education further.