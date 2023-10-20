Lagos announces closure of Third Mainland Bridge for repair

Lagos State has announced the date to carry out remedial works on some critical sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge inbound Lagos (Island and Mainland).

This is contained in a statement e-signed by the State’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The statement disclosed that the section of the bridge inwards Lagos will be temporarily closed from midnight Saturday, 21st October, 2023, to midnight Sunday, 22nd October 2023, to facilitate speedy rehabilitation work.

As a result, motorists who intend to use the 3rd Mainland Bridge to connect Lagos (or their desired destinations) have been advised to navigate through the following alternative routes:

SCENE 1:

Motorists from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

READ ALSO:

Olokun/Olosa Festival: Gov. Sanwo-Olu pledges support on promotion initiatives

President Tinubu appoints two new CEOs in health sector

TEF hosts delegation of EU partners at Abuja event

SCENE 2:

Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway passing through the Old toll gate can access Lagos Island by passing through Ojota to link Anthony, Funsho Williams Avenue (old Western Avenue) to get to Eko Bridge, Apongbon and Marina to connect their desired destinations.

SCENE 3:

Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via the 3rd Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to use Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

The Commissioner confirmed that traffic personnel have been deployed to man the various alternative routes, while motorists are enjoined to cooperate with them, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works.

Osiyemi however said motorists going outward Lagos Island are free to navigate the 3rd Mainland Bridge since only the inward traffic will be affected by the temporary closure.