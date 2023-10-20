President Tinubu appoints two new CEOs in health sector

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare:

This was revealed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Friday, Ngelale identified the two new appointees as the Executive Secretary/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muyi Aina; and Director-General/CEO, National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri

Dr. Aina is a globally renowned public health leader with a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University, United States of America and a Doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University, also in the USA, following his first medical certification at the University of Ilorin in Kwara State, Nigeria.

Dr. Ohiri most recently served as the Managing Director for Strategy at Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland.

He obtained a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University and another Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government following his first medical certification from the University of Lagos.

He has obtained significant experience serving in the World Bank, McKinsey & Company, and has shaped reforms to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom.

Ngelale added: “President Bola Tinubu urges the new leadership of these two critical agencies in the sector to prioritize quality, fairness, and accountability in the provision of world-class health care to all segments of the Nigerian society.”