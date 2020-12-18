The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward David Onoja, has continued to deny that COVID-19 is a threat in Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor took to his verified Twitter account to question the existence of the virus.

A Twitter user shared CNN’s tweet that over 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States of America and captioned the tweet to spite the politician.

She titled the tweet: “Where is that dumb kogi deputy governor please? What’s his handle?”

Meanwhile, Onoja responded: “Leave the statistics.

“Do you personally know any citizen, not Public figure, who have died of Covid 19?

“And have you witnessed any burial of such?

“Don’t tell me yes based on the High Profile kind of Product advertisement we are seeing.

“If you haven’t seen such. Just seal your mouth. Not every human has frozen minds.

“Anyways you will collect the Vacine next month in Nigeria.

“The vaccine surprisingly came almost a year faster than they said it would come.

“We are watching. If they could tell us the Identity of other persons with Covid 19? I’m shocked why they are still concealing the Italian guy.

“However you reason it both with logic, science and common sense.

“The Covid 19 matter has never added up. Las las they will say the Vaccine was the solution.

“Matter will end. Till they throw in another one. This time not from fish market but from frog market.”

Meanwhile some people have expressed their disappointment in Onoja’s tweets while some agreed with him.

@Adejoh: “Lol. It’s quite disappointing for someone so highly placed and who should lead covid-19 interventions in Kogi State to be a denier.”

@aahmed112: “Keep these thoughts in your living room; and be responsible to every single one of the citizens in the state! This is not so quality leadership, I’m sorry!”

@Abrahamjacobda1: “My dear Covid-19 is only a business outlet. How come @realDonaldTrump has refused to give himself in for the vaccine to be used on him? Let’s stop allowing ourselves to be used.”

@Herritta: “My latest surprise is how the vaccine came so fast. I believe there is more to dis covid drama. Above all. God is faithful.”