Kidnapping: Senator tasks National Assembly on new robust strategies

Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) has urged the National Assembly to recommend robust strategies to prevent kidnappings in the country.

Nwoko, representing Delta North, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the joint committees of the National Assembly on security agencies should interface with relevant stakeholders and come up with novel measures to tackle the menace.

According to him, kidnapping has increasingly made life difficult for citizens and is affecting the economy, including food security.

Nwoko said this would have far reaching effects on the country’s prosperity.

The senator particularly said that the kidnappers had gradually made life difficult for residents of the FCT, particularly in Kuje Area Council.

Nwoko said in spite of the efforts being made by security agencies, a lot needs to be done in tracking and apprehending the kidnappers.

He also called for enforcement of the 2023 law that criminalised payment of ransom to kidnappers.

The lawmaker, whose legislative aide and 18 others were recently abducted in the Galadimawa area of Abuja, said it was important to take appropriate measures to end the menace.

He, therefore, called for a joint operation involving the Army, Air Force, Police, and Department of State Services (DSS) to intensify the search efforts for the captives.

Nwoko also urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to seek funding for installation of CCTV cameras in strategic locations within and around Abuja, and along the highways, and major capital cities to bolster surveillance and deter criminal activities.

“The IGP should also urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and across the nation to proactively combat and prevent further kidnappings.

“In view of this, I recently moved a motion on urgent action needed to fortify security, and tackle the surge of kidnapping in the FCT,” he added.