Kidnapped Edo PDP Chairman regains freedom

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, who was abducted on March 15 in Benin, the state capital, has regained his freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Aziegbemi joined his family at 3am on Tuesday after 10 days in captivity.

Clem Aziegbemi, on behalf of the family, said the PDP leader was released unhurt.

He said: “As a member of the Aziegbemi family, we say thank you all for your great show of love and solidarity with us all through the period of the adoption of our beloved son, brother, cousin, and leader, Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

“Thank you, all….

“We are most grateful for all your valuable contributions through prayers and steadfastness.

Also Read

“God bless.”

Dr. Aziegbemi was ambushed at the Bishop Edokpolor Boulevard Junction, off Country Home, GRA, Benin City, while returning from the Government House, where held a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

His abduction came less than a month after his party conducted a primary election for the September 21 off-cycle governorship election in the state.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, said an official statement would soon be issued on the development.