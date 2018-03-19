JAMB to release 1.3m UTME results today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it will release no fewer than 1.3 million results of candidates that sat for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Monday (today) after they had gone through security checks and found to be without malpractice, The Punch is reporting.

The JAMB Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated this on Sunday in an interview with The Punch.

Benjamin said: “We are presently viewing the CCTV to ensure that results are not released in several batches.

“On Monday, we will release over 1.3 million results.

“These are the results of the CBT centres that have been screened.

“We cannot say how many cases of malpractice we have yet because we are still viewing the CCTV to discover more cases.

“Some strange findings that the CCTV has showed us include a situation where the CBT owners were collecting money from UTME candidates and seeing to how they could assist them.

“Our officials at the centres raised the alarm but they were also afraid so that their lives would not be endangered.

“What the JAMB officials did was to silently play along with them, but we were watching everything on the CCTV.

“We later sent operatives to the centres and caught them.

“Such UTME results were completely cancelled.

“We knew that there were some innocent candidates in such centres and we have asked them to go to other CBT centres and rewrite immediately.”