Iwuanyanwu turns 81, Ohanaeze Ndigbo rejoices with him

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has felicitated its President-General and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as he clocks 81, describing him as “still fit as a fiddle”.

This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, on Saturday in Owerri, Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Iwuanyanwu, who was sworn in as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on May 30, will clock 81 on September 4.

Ogbonnia described Iwuanyanwu as one of the finest amongst the Igbo, an outstanding Nigerian businessman, philanthropist par excellence, a robust and creative thinker and a broad-minded charismatic personality of impeccable pedigree.

According to him, Iwuanyanwu is a foremost Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a Nigerian patriot and a man who has devoted all his life to the service of the Igbo.

He said: “The Iwuanyanwu success story is a veritable and inspiring tribute to the virtues of hard work, audacity, intellect, sincerity, heroism, sacrifice, ingenuity, resilience and philanthropy.

“There has never been an idle moment in his life as a school prefect, college sports captain, brave Biafran Army captain who was among the engineers that invented the multi-purpose Biafran bomb called the Ogbunigwe.

“He is an accomplished engineer with legacies in road construction and aviation industry; air and sea transport, real estate, football, publishing, agriculture, research and development.”

According to Ogbonnia, Iwuanyanwu is also Chairman, Federal Boards; Chairman, Board of Trustees of formidable political parties; contested for Nigerian presidency and Ohanaeze leadership among others.

He added: “There was a time in history when Iwuanyanwu was the highest employer of labour, at least in the entire East of the Niger.

“One of the most endearing is the Iwuanyanwu Foundation which has offered scholarships to over ten thousand indigent students across the country.

“He has donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning; built churches and other community facilities.

“Over forty years ago, Chief Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of old Imo State, conceived the idea of an International Cargo Airport at Owerri.

“It was Iwuanyanwu who made the highest donation of two million dollars.”

Ogbonnia further extolled Iwuanyanwu‘s achievements as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to include neutralising the inauspicious frosty relationship that existed between Ohanaeze on one hand and the Igbo Archbishops and Bishops.

He said he did same with Anya Ndigbo, Ala Igbo Development Foundation, also known as Ikenga, Nzuko Ummunna, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Global Igbo Leaders, World Igbo Congress and Association of Igbo Town Unions, adding: “Also restoring friendly relations with Lagos State Market Traders, a cordial relationship with the Ohanaeze Governors; mainstreaming the Igbo Captains of Industry into the Ohanaeze activities.

Also Read:

“Resolving the leadership crisis in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uk and Ireland; admitting the African Americans with authentic Igbo ancestry into the Igbo cosmology and creating a strategic organizational structure for global administration of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

He further eulogised Iwuanyanwu for responding rapidly to the Igbo calamity at the Alaba International Market, Lagos; reactivating the Youth and Women Wings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He conveyed a meeting of the Igbo political office holders to address the insecurity in the South East and re-commencing the monthly National Executive Committee meetings of Ohanaeze.

Ogbonnia said: “Ahaejiagamba, as he is popularly known, has set machinery in motion for the 2023 Igbo Day on September 29.

“We ask the Almighty to grant him many more fruitful years to enable him realise the lofty programmes he has espoused for the Igbo.

“Happy birthday, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.”