Following the many issues surrounding the outcome of Imo North Senatorial District bye-election, a popular prophet, Primate Ayodele, has reacted to it.

It is worthy of being noted that in Imo North, Okigwe Zone, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the All Progressives Congress as the winner, no candidate has been declared as winner of the election because court orders have restricted the candidates of the APC.

Also, it is worthy of note that Primate Ayodele many weeks before the election stated that the victory of the election will be going to the candidate of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu.

However, this time around, he has made it known that he stands with his prophecy about the election, adding that Okewulonu will be given the mandate because God has ordained him to lead.

According to him, Okewulonu will make Okigwe Zone a better place to be because the Lord has anointed him to become senator in the zone.