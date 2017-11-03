I’m under pressure to perform-Rangers coach

Gbenga Ogunbote, coach of Rangers International FC of Enugu, has said that he was under pressure to transform Rangers International of Enugu, considering the peoples attachment to the team

Ogunbote said this while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Friday, adding that he was also under pressure to perform.

He noted the pressure was due to Rangers’ nightmares in 2016/2017 season in which they finished on 13th position with 53 points.

This he said the development led him to take up the mantle of coaching of the team from Coach Silvanus Okpala.

Ogunbote said: “There is pressure already in Rangers, considering peoples’ attachment to the club.

“Rangers did not finish in a respectable position last season and the supporters want the club to always feature in Confederation of African Football competition.

“There is pressure already but it is normal, I will not allow it to throw me off-balance.

“I have been in this system and pressure is part of the game, so this one is not different.

“Last season, Rangers did not get it right and the supporters are patient enough, but this season they may not be that patient.”

He said that the technical staff needed to be up and doing to ensure that the club starts well and finishes well.

According to him, the club cannot run away from its responsibility, which is doing well in the league.

He assured: “With the support of everybody, Rangers will surpass all odds to the zenith of Nigeria professional Football league in 2017/2018 season.’’