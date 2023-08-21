Young and controversial lawyer, Ifunanya Excel Grant, has said she neither plans to get married or have children.

The lawyer came to sudden prominence on Saturday when the Nigerian Bar Association decided to take her on.

The NBA said it had decided to report Grant to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for openly smoking weed on the social media and explosion her body.

But Grant, who has remained defiant on the position of the NBA, has addressed other issues brought up by Nigerians on her lifestyle, including getting married and having children.

The lawyer, who schooled at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and left the Nigerian Law School in 2021, said for those who think her lifestyle would not attract a husband to her, they should perish the thought.

She said though she does not plan getting married, there are several men who love her the way she is.

She said it was just a matter of making herself available for the man to take her to the altar.

On having children, Grant, in a TikTok video, said she had no such plans.

She said it was a decision she took long ago and would not change her mind about, adding that even if she mistakingly gets pregnant, she would abort it.

A music video she released five days ago offered some insights into her decision on getting married and having children.

She said in the video on her Instagram page that her heart was broken by the one she loved, adding that she was not sure of giving room for another.

In the rap music, she spoke of having become addicted to cocaine over the development.

She spoke after she claimed her nudes leaked on Twitter and people were asking her about marriage and how her children will feel when they grow up to know her past.

Grant added: “But you know what?

“All the things that people want to use to body shame me are things I don’t want….

“First of all, I don’t want to have children.

“Whenever I say I, people will say ehn, you will change your mind.

“No, I won’t.

“This is a decision I have taken time to think about.

“I’m not interested in having any child.

“If I was a man, this will be something that will be easily contested because I’m a man anybody can take my sperm.

“But I’m a woman.

“I’m the one with the womb.

“I’m the one with the decision.

“I’m the one to decide if I will have a child or not.

“I’ve told myself I will never have children.

“The moment anyone enter my belle, abortion clinic straight…..

“And then some people are like ehn nobody will marry you.

“News flash: I do not want to get married.

“Yes.

“Yes.

You are surprised.

“Yes.

“I don’t want to marry.

“I don’t want to have children.

“If I want to marry, I have lots of men that will marry me….

“Many of them are hypocrites.

“Things that men condemn are things that they want…..”