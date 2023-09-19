Gunmen kill seven JTF operatives, burn two patrol vans in Imo



Gunmen, Tuesday, killed no fewer than seven Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives in an ambush that occurred at Umualumaku settlement in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

The incident occurred at about noon when the security operatives were getting set to mount a checkpoint.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the deceased operatives included those from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

READ ALSO:

Delhi, UAE to UNGA: Tinubu’s Odyssey, by Reuben Abati

Tony Elumelu Foundation, UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited, IKEA Foundation partner to launch Green Entrepreneurship

MohBad: Youths hold rally, storm late singer’s Ikorodu home

The source said that the assailants also set ablaze two security trucks conveying the joint security team with the bodies.

“I heard gunshots for some minutes but I didn’t know exactly what was happening until someone came to inform us that soldiers and policemen were killed and burnt in two Hilux vehicles,” the source said.

The source further stated that the incident caused fear and tension in the area, as residents ran indoors for safety while the commercial vehicles plying the road made U-turn for fear of attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident but pleaded for time to get its full details.