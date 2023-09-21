Greener tomorrow: Transcorp champions environmental project promoting waste management, recycling in local schools

Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp”) has embarked on a groundbreaking environmental Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project. On Wednesday, September 20th, the group launched an initiative aimed at sensitising schools across the country on proper waste management and recycling, fostering a greener and more sustainable future for Nigeria.



Employees from various Transcorp Companies in Nigeria; Transcorp Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transcorp Power Limited, Transafam Power Limited, and Transcorp Energy Limited passionately participated in the project. The dedicated staff members visited two schools each across the different states they operate in, engaging with students and educators to raise awareness about the importance of responsible waste disposal and the advantages of recycling.



The project is aligned with Transcorp’s Africapitalism philosophy, which is embedded in its vision to power positive change within the environment the group operates. In executing this environmental initiative, the Group has chosen to work through the leaders of tomorrow, by partnering with secondary schools, to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among the young generation, inspiring them to become champions of sustainable practices.



During the engaging sessions representatives effectively communicated the significance of proper waste management techniques and the positive impact recycling can have on the environment. Students were educated on various waste segregation methods and the significance of reducing, reusing, and recycling materials to minimise their ecological footprint.



To reinforce the importance of recycling, Transcorp Group partnered with Recycle Points, one of Nigeria’s foremost waste recycling and social benefit company and an alumnus of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Transcorp also donated segmented dustbins to each school, designed to facilitate and streamline the recycling process. These specialised dustbins will empower the students and staff to segregate different types of waste effectively, encouraging a culture of recycling within the school premises. They have also collaborated with a strategic partner who will ensure that the recyclables are collected, and proceeds used to train out-of-school children.



Speaking at the occasion, President/GCEO of Transcorp Group, Dr. Owen Omogiafo OON expressed immense pride in the Group’s commitment to environmental stewardship. She stated, “At Transcorp, being the Africapalists that we are, we firmly believe that sustainable development is a shared responsibility. Actively engaging with local schools and investing in educational initiatives, allows us to create a lasting positive impact on our environment and inspire the younger generation to adopt eco-friendly practices.”



In his closing remarks, the representative of the School Principals, on behalf of Lagos State Government, Permanent Secretary, teachers and other staff, expressed his appreciation for this initiative. He encouraged students to imbibe the culture of environmental consciousness and the habit of recycling.

Also Read:



Transcorp’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond this project, as it continues to explore innovative solutions for reducing its own environmental footprint. Earlier in the year, the Group Chairman Mr. Tony O. Elumelu CFR planted trees at Transcorp Hilton Abuja to commemorate World Environment Day. Combining the resources and expertise of its subsidiaries in the Power, Hospitality, and Energy sectors, Transcorp seeks to lead by example and inspire other organisations to embrace environmentally responsible practices.



Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) is a publicly quoted Conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of approximately 300,000. Its portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and oil and gas sectors. Its businesses include Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Aura by Transcorp Hotels, Transcorp Power, Transafam Power, and Transcorp Energy.