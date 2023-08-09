Gov. Oyebanji names new Amotekun Commander in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Olu Adewa (rtd) as the new Commander of the State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun Corps.

General Adewa takes over from Brigadier-General Joe komolafe (rtd), who until Wednesday was the Commander of the outfit.

The appointment of General Adewa according to a press statement signed by Governor Oyebanji’s Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode takes immediate effect.

General Adewa hails from Ilogbo –Ekiti. He attended the Nigerian Defence Academy for his military training and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on December 20, 1986 and deployed to the Elite Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers. He holds a diploma in Electrical/Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; and a Master’s of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan.

His operations experience include serving as Commanding Officer, Nigeria Batalion 20, Sudan (May – December 2010; Brigade Commander, North East (Boko Haram), January 2017 – December 2018. He was also in the United Nations Hybrid Mission to Dafur, UNIMID, among others.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has thanked the former Amotekun Commander, Brigadier-General Komolafe for his services to the State, especially his pioneering role in the setting up of the security outfit, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Similarly, the Governor urged the new Commander, Brig-General Adewa to deepen the operation of the Amotekun Corps and collaborate with other security agencies in the bid to rid the state of all criminal elements.